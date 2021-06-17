Showa Denko And Seagate To Jointly Develop HAMR-Based HD Media

Press Release – ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE / TOKYO, June 16, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) and Seagate Singapore International Headquarters Pte. Ltd. (Seagate) have agreed to jointly develop next-generation hard disk (HD) media compatible with Heat-Assisted …SINGAPORE / TOKYO, June 16, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) and Seagate Singapore International Headquarters Pte. Ltd. (Seagate) have agreed to jointly develop next-generation hard disk (HD) media compatible with Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR*), a next-generation recording technology for hard disk drives (HDDs).

As technology compatible with HAMR, Showa Denko recently developed a new FePt-based magnetic material, enabling mass production of HAMR-based HD media while realizing the ultra-high ordering temperature of the FePt material, which was considered difficult to achieve with conventional HD media. (SDK: 2020/02/06).

Seagate has been a leader in the HDD industry, and in the development of HAMR-based HDDs, for years. Based on the development agreement the companies have entered into, Seagate will evaluate the FePt-based magnetic material developed by SDK as well as new material to be jointly developed in the future. This alliance is expected to further accelerate the development speed of HAMR-related technologies for both companies.

With the launch of 5th generation mobile communications (5G) services, spread of the Internet of Things (IoT), penetration of telework, and progress and expansion of digital transformation, the amount of newly generated data is expected to increase dramatically in the near future. It is, therefore, more urgent than ever for centres storing this data to increase capacity per HDD unit as well.

Showa Denko Group’s Vision is to make itself a KOSEIHA Company (a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period). Our HD media business is one such core KOSEIHA Business. As the world’s largest manufacturer of HD media, SDK will be first to market with industry-leading products supporting next-generation recording technologies such as HAMR and MAMR (microwave-assisted magnetic recording), contributing to higher HDD storage capacities, guided by our motto, “Best in Class.”

*HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) is a technology for increasing the density of HD media by heating the disk material locally while recording, resolving the ‘trilemma of magnetic recording’: the simultaneous realization of fine magnetic particles, thermal fluctuation resistance, and ease of magnetization. Maximum storage density with conventional magnetic HD media peaks at 1.14 Tb/in2, while theoretical storage density with HAMR technology is 5 to 6 Tb/in2, as the theoretical possibility of 3.5″ HDD media with a storage density of 70 to 80 Tb becomes reality.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) (TSE: 4004, ADR: SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene; the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries; the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum; the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys; the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. Please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Showa Denko, aiming for a society in which richness and sustainability are in harmony.

[www.sdk.co.jp/about/introduction/pamphlet/int_movie.html]

