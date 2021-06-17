Pet Milk Formula, New Gold Rush? Announcing World’s Most Comprehensive Series Of Goat Milk Formula For Cats And Dogs

Press Release – PetNZ Limited

In the early 2000s, demand for infant formula skyrocketed. New Zealand has enjoyed a new export revenue stream since. Peaked in 2013, export value was over $700m a year for New Zealand and over 200 brands were entered the market to compete for limited manufacturing capacity.

The playing field was late restricted largely to few big players, especially these with own factories, following policy changes in China. Despite of the restrictions, New Zealand still enjoys steady export revenue in infant formula today.

Could pet milk formula be the next gold mine for New Zealand? “Yes, it’s entirely possible. “, said James Gu, one of the founders of PetNZ Ltd and creators of the PetNZC brand.

Many pet owners have been feeding their pets with normal cows’ milk for long time as a treat. Most kittens and puppies up to 6 to 8 weeks are fine to drink milk. Some cats and dogs have lactose intolerance issue. So, there are many people keep milk away from cats and pets. Lactose free milk is one solution to the issue. However, it is costly and time-consuming for manufacturing as it involves a fermentation process to remove lactose from the milk.

Goat milk has long been used by human with lactose intolerance. Goat milk has been found also great for cats and dogs. Goat milk naturally contains lots of more beneficial nutrients than cows’ milk. Easy to absorb calcium in goat milk is great for supporting growth and health of bones and teeth. Vitamin Bs in the milk helps pets’ well-being and normal development as well. So, goat milk is ideal to supplement cats and dogs’ traditional diets which do not have much calcium and vitamins generally.

Covid-19 has forced many people stay home and feel lonely. It’s not surprising to see more people are adopting pets during the difficult time. This unexpected situation also pushes many pet food manufacturers to the limit. Pet food shortage has been a worldwide problem since the start of Covid-19. It was reported that USA pet manufacturers can only meet 75% of demand.

Rising costs of bringing up children and aging population are also two major factors in the rapid rising pet ownership, especially in China, Japan and some South-East Asia countries. China alone has over 100 million registered cats and dogs now.

New Zealand is the world’s best dairy producing country known for its quality and grass-feeding practice. The Free Trade Agreement between China and New Zealand and strong relationship between the two countries give New Zealand a huge advantage compared to other countries.

PetNZ Ltd, the Christchurch based pet formula company rooted to the dairy industry back to 2011. Their purpose-built modern factory was designed and built to cater for both human and pet milk products from beginning. “We are launching a series of goat milk formula for cats and dogs with 8 varieties under PetNZC brand. This is the world’s first full-ranged goat milk formula series for cats and dogs that covers from newborn to adult, pregnant, lactating and recovering stages. This is a totally different approach to what milk replacer is doing. It is a result of over 6 years of research and hard work. We aim to be a world leading player in the pet formula industry. This new segment of dairy industry will be much larger than milk replacers which are generally for newborn kittens and puppies only.” Said, Mr Gu.

“First commercial shipment to China has already been sent and the 2nd shipment to China will arrive early next week. Distribution through local supermarkets and pet shops in New Zealand and China will be arranged as soon as possible.” Said, Mr Gu.

Worried about bone and teeth strength and aging joints of your cats or dogs? PetNZC Goat Formula could be an answer. Its adult varieties contain plenty of calcium and are fortified with collagen. Lactoferrin, colostrum, iron and zinc are also added to some varieties to support pet’s immune system. All PetNZC Goat Formula are made from human-grade ingredients in a high-grade factory approved for both human and animal consumption.

PetNZC branded Goat Milk Formula will be formally launched at the 2021 Go China+ Summit (Venue: The Cloud, Auckland, 10am – 4pm, 19 & 20 June 2021, sponsored by NZTE and Woolworths).

About PetNZ Limited

PetNZ Limited is a part of Christchurch based group specialised in manufacturing and marketing dairy products. With own modern dairy factory, strong R&D and packaging design teams, PetNZ Limited is able to provide pet owners with high quality milk based formulated foods and supplements for their pets. The company is also taking OEM orders for brand owners around the world.

8 varieties of PetNZC Goat Milk Formula:

PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Kittens PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Adult Cats PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Puppies PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Adult Dogs PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Pregnant & Lactating Cats PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Recovering Cats PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Pregnant & Lactating Dogs PetNZC Goat Milk Formula for Recovering Dogs

