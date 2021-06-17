GPC NZ Announces Clarke Hill As General Manager Logistics

Press Release – GPC Electronics

New Zealand’s biggest automotive aftermarket parts supplier, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), parent of the iconic Repco and NAPA brands, has announced the appointment of Clarke Hill as General Manager Logistics.

Mr Hill brings over a decade of experience including senior executive roles at Musgraves, the leading Irish supermarket chain, and more recently here in New Zealand as Distribution and Fulfilment Operations Manager with The Warehouse Group.

With a wealth of experience in supply chain, Clarke will be responsible for leading Repco and NAPA’s supply chain operations across its five distribution centres, including inventory replenishment to over 120 stores around the country.

Jonathon Maddren Executive General Manager, GPC NZ says Clarke Hill’s strength in high volume, commercial fulfilment from FMCG will be a key factor underpinning GPC’s ambitious growth plans.

“Clarke is one of the leading experts in New Zealand for DC operations, online fulfilment and implementing state-of-the-art warehouse management systems. He will be leading the biggest supply chain project we’ve ever undertaken, building one of the most technologically advanced distribution centres in the southern hemisphere.”

A self-confessed car enthusiast, Mr Hill says he is looking forward to the challenge of developing systems to drive the next generation of NAPA and Repco’s speed to customer and handle the supply complexity of GPC’s future needs.

“I am excited to be part of a strategic, leading-edge infrastructure build and GPC’s vision for a centrally located logistics hub to drive greater supply chain efficiency and increased service for our customers,” Mr Hill said.

