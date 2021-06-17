A New Board Brings Energy And Focus To The New Zealand Institute Of International Affairs

Press Release – NZ Institute of International Affairs

Following a major change to its constitution and governance arrangements, the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs recently elected a new board to take it forwards. The Institute is an independent non-governmental organisation that encourages …Following a major change to its constitution and governance arrangements, the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs recently elected a new board to take it forwards. The Institute is an independent non-governmental organisation that encourages an understanding of the importance of global affairs to the political and economic well-being of New Zealand and has been in existence since 1934.

This is part of a re-invigoration of the Institute including a new website, an engagement programme with young people and a series of podcasts.

The new board comprises skilled experts in international relations, finance and governance. The new Chair is Sir Anand Satyanand who previously served as President of the Institute for three years. Deputy Chair is Richard Grant, currently the Chair of the Hawkes Bay branch of the Institute and was previously Chairman of the Arts Council and Executive Director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Other board members are Dr James Kember, Dr Serena Kelly, Andrew Wierzbicki, Luke Qin, Suzannah Jessep and Dr James Waite from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At its recent AGM the Institute approved the appointment of five Life Members who were recognised for their service to the Institute. They are Sir Doug Kidd, Dr Ian McGibbon, Emeritus Professor Rob Rabel, Ian Grant and Emeritus Professor Don Trow.

