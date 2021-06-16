Te Uruhi Plans Progressing

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Delivery of Te Uruhi (formally known as the Kāpiti Gateway) is making progress, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Te Uruhi aims to foster a strong sense of identity and place for our community. It will showcase our district’s unique stories and rich cultural history, promote tourism of the whole Kāpiti Coast District and improve biosecurity procedures for Kāpiti Island.

Sean Mallon, Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services, says Council can now confirm the first steps that will bring the project to fruition.

“Early works will start on site in September,” reports Mr Mallon.

“They’ll include:

enhancing the Tikotu Stream with landscaping and planting native species on the stream banks

installing new retaining walls in the Tikotu Stream

removing the existing pedestrian bridge across the Tikotu Stream and building abutments for the new bridge

relocating a stormwater pipe that runs under the carpark.

“Unfortunately, we’ll need to close the car park during these works to help keep everyone safe,” said Mr Mallon. More Council-owned carparks are available at the corner of Maclean St and Kapiti Road and in the Seaview Road carpark.”

Council will soon lodge an updated resource consent application relating to land use for the building, decking, landscaping and carpark.

“The updated consent application reflects changes to the early proposal,” said Mr Mallon. “Changes include moving a proposed footpath to improve safety in the carpark, widening the footpath on Marine Parade over the Tikotu Stream, and minor changes to road markings in the area.”

As a key part of the Maclean Park Development Plan, Te Uruhi has been discussed for more than 25 years. It was included in Council’s Toitū Kāpiti 2018-2038 Long Term Plan as a priority project and will be co-funded with a $2.3 million grant from the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. We aim to make the building as sustainable, resilient, and accessible as possible. It will be relocatable if the environment changes, or we need to respond to future growth.

We’ll provide more information as the project progresses.

Te Uruhi will enhance the Kāpiti experience for everyone by celebrating our rich culture and history and strengthening the protection of our toanga – Kāpiti Island.

More information on our website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/teuruhi

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url