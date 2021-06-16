Survey Reveals Ongoing Skills Shortages

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The latest Business Survey from the Auckland Business Chamber reveals over 40% of Auckland businesses intend to hire staff over the next three months which is positive for the economy but comes with significant barriers. Over 71% of those businesses …

Over 71% of those businesses believe there is a skills shortage in their sector and in particular those associated with Hospitality, Technology, Construction, Manufacturing and the Supply Chain. The survey also suggested the demand was for high skilled workers (70%) versus low skilled.

The survey also found that 71% of businesses expected the economy to be the same or worse over the next 6 months but that individual businesses were more confident for their own activity. Over 70% of businesses believed that the opening up of the Australia border had been positive for their business.

