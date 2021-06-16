Stoney Creek® Brings A Massive Warm Up For Kiwi Kids At Fieldays®

Press Release – Stoney Creek

This Fieldays, apparel manufacturer Stoney Creek is promoting its “Caring for Kids” campaign which is donating 15,000 warm clothing packs to children in need in 2021.

After years of witnessing children walking to school in the middle of winter with no shoes and not enough warm clothes, Brent and Juanita McConnell, owners of Stoney Creek apparel, decided to something about it.

In previous years, Brent & Juanita personally and Stoney Creek, along with other organisations, have donated upwards of 10,000 packs to the kids in lower decile schools of the BOP region through the initiative “Warm Up The Streets”. The success of that campaign has motivated Brent and Juanita to launch their new ”Caring for Kids” campaign at Fieldays this year with an aim to deliver over 100,000 clothing packs over the coming years.

Juanita McConnell explains: “We’ve designed these packs exclusively for these kids and Our Backyard Trust and they come in a range of really trendy new colours that aren’t available anywhere else in the world. So these kids walk away not only warm, but feeling so special that they are wearing something that no one else can get and that there are people out there that care for them.“

This initiative is driven by the Our Backyard Trust set up by Brent and Juanita in 2018 to support rural communities and help them tackle challenges like community and child poverty, mental health and conservation issues.

Through the Our Backyard Trust, Brent and Juanita want to encourage everyday people to contribute and to give back and to feel part of something bigger. Something closer to home.

With the global pandemic still having a major impact on businesses and families, the Our Backyard Trust sets out to bring people together to help protect what we care about the most – our children, our environment, our health.

“As you get older, you start to realise that there is less time to make an impact. We all have a responsibility to make sure that the balance is maintained and protected so that it can be enjoyed by the future generations to come. By contributing with know-how, tools and network, Our Backyard Trust became a platform of diversity, influencing the whole demographic as well as taking care of the whole demographic.” Brent McConnell.

You can make a donation at Fieldays to the “Caring for Kids” campaign and hear more about the Our Backyard Trust by visiting the Stoney Creek stand at sites F13, F15 and F17.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

