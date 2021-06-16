Government ‘Do As I Say, Not As I Do’ On EVs

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“The Government is showing complete hypocrisy when it comes to electric vehicles by converting less than two percent of the Government’s fleet,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The new ‘feebate’ policy punishes farmers, tradies and large families with a tax on new vehicles to subside EVs.

“In answer to Written Questions from ACT, the Government has said it has 191 battery electric vehicles and 90 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, just 1.9 percent of the fleet.

“Farmers and tradies need large four-wheel drive vehicles. There aren’t vehicles on the market which would allow them to do their jobs.

“These are the people who keep the economy ticking over and we thank them with a tax which subsides the wealthy to buy electric vehicles.

“In the speech to the throne it says “This government will act as a role model, showing leadership by requiring State-owned enterprises and other government organisations to pursue low-carbon options and technologies, including electric vehicles for all Government vehicle fleets.”

“This is another case of ‘do as I say and not as I do’ from this arrogant and contemptuous Government.

“If it was serious about converting New Zealand’s fleet to EVs it would lead by example, instead it’s taxing hardworking Kiwis to subsidise the rich.”

