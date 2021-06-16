Government Continues Support For Rangatahi To Get Into Employment, Education And Training

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Over 230 rangatahi are set to benefit from further funding through four new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

“We’re continuing to secure our economic recovery from COVID by investing in opportunities for rangatahi to get into meaningful employment, education or training in South Auckland, Hutt Valley, the Hawkes Bay and Taranaki,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“He Poutama Rangatahi continues to go from strength to strength and underlines our Government’s focus on equipping our rangatahi with transferable skills to improve their chances of long-term employment.

“A key part of securing our recovery has to be ensuring we’re not letting at-risk rangatahi fall through the gaps. He Poutama Rangatahi is one of this Government’s many pre-employment programmes that helps them on a path to a better and brighter future, and one where their whānau and their wider community will all benefit.

“Key to achieving this goal is the comprehensive pastoral care all these programmes offer, meaning participating rangatahi receive support during and after completion of the programme, helping them carry their success into the future,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The new programmes are Toku Tai Oretanga in South Auckland, Inspiring Youth Futures in the Hutt Valley, Ignite – Youth Employment Service in the Hawke’s Bay, and Learner Me Tech Camp in Taranaki.

Obtaining key documentation, acquiring employability skills, authentic work experience, and digital technology skills are only some of the types of support that are on offer across these four programmes.

At-risk rangatahi, local employers and their communities will benefit from this $2.95 million investment. He Poutama Rangatahi has so far supported 2547 at-risk rangatahi to overcome barriers to employment, education or training.

Notes:

The programmes receiving funding are:

Toku Tai Oretanga – Realising My Full Potential – Auckland (South Auckland) $997,220 over two years

Ngāti Tamaoho Charitable Trust proposes to deliver eight 12-week (10 rangatahi per cohort) programmes targeting rangatahi Māori from within the Tamaoho rohe. Each programme is designed collaboratively with the rangatahi and their whānau based on individual needs. Rangatahi will be supported to improve their cultural connection, obtain key documentation, acquire employability skills and undertake volunteer work and work experience in their community. Through completion of this programme rangatahi will be supported into employment, training or further education, and receive on-going pastoral as required.

· Inspiring Youth Futures – Wellington (Hutt Valley) $453,060 over 18 months

YOUth INSPIRE proposes to deliver two 14-week (15 rangatahi per cohort) training programmes which will engage hard to reach rangatahi, including those have dropped out of or are not eligible for existing programmes. This programme will cover key employability skills, provide authentic work experience and deliver intense wrap-around pastoral care including transport, access to youth and social workers and whānau engagement. Rangatahi will be supported into employment, training or further education, supplemented by on-going, post placement support for the duration of the programme.

· Ignite – Youth Employment Service – Hawke’s Bay $756,800 over two years

Ignite – Youth Employment Service programme will consist of eight 6-week (10 rangatahi per cohort) pre-employment training courses which include developing personal leadership, mental health, fitness and nutrition, specific skills and knowledge for employability, and work experience. The programme aims to support rangatahi into employment, training or further education and will be underpinned by at least 6 months of post-programme pastoral care.

· Learner Me Tech Camp – Taranaki $745,050 over two years

Learner Me 2018 Ltd will scale up an existing programme and deliver three 24-week (15 rangatahi per cohort) training programmes incorporating wrap-around pastoral care for the full length of the programme. The programme will equip rangatahi with qualifications, transferable life and digital technology skills, and nurture a stronger connection to their whakapapa. The cultural elements of the programme will be delivered through strong collaboration and guidance from Taranaki Iwi. This programme will support rangatahi into employment, training or further education, and aim to grow Māori participation in the digital technology sector

