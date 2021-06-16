Business Scoop
Network

Good News: Taxpayers Just Saved $99 Million

June 16, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to news that Team New Zealand has rejected the Governments $99 million offer to host the Americas Cup in New Zealand, New Zealand Taxpayers Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: This is sad news for Americas Cup fans, but …

Responding to news that Team New Zealand has rejected the Government’s $99 million offer to host the America’s Cup in New Zealand, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This is sad news for America’s Cup fans, but good news for taxpayers and Auckland ratepayers. We just saved $99 million. That money can now go to more deserving causes: Pharmac, Police, nurses, roads, debt repayment, or even tax relief that puts food on the tables of hard-working New Zealanders.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: