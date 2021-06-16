Feds Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

Press Release – Federated Farmers

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.

“It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers,” Feds President Andrew Hoggard says.

The FTA is the first to be signed by the UK since it left the European Union.

“We hope this ambitious and comprehensive agreement helps pave the way for FTA negotiations between New Zealand and the UK,” Andrew says.

