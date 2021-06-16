APEC Structural Reform Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Press Release – APEC

Wellington, New Zealand, 16 June 2021

Ministers responsible for structural reform from APEC member economies issued a joint statement following their virtual meeting on 16 June 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark. The statement identifies initiatives in three key areas that APEC will undertake to reduce behind-the-border barriers and promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth in the region:

Supporting a sustainable and resilient recovery from the impact of COVID-19;

Refreshing the APEC Structural Reform Agenda, and;

Utilizing a variety of tools to advance structural reform and other business.

View the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement

Ministers responsible for structural reform also issued two annexes to the statement, including the refreshed APEC agenda for structural reform and an action plan to make it cheaper, faster and easier to do business in the APEC region.

View Annex 1: The Enhanced APEC Agenda for Structural Reform

View Annex 2: The Third APEC Ease of Doing Business Action Plan

