Abortion statistics measure the number of induced abortions that occur in New Zealand hospitals or licensed abortion clinics. Since 1998, Stats NZ has been processing, analysing, and publishing abortion statistics on behalf of the Abortions Supervisory Committee (part of the Ministry of Justice).

Since 1998, Stats NZ has been processing, analysing, and publishing abortion statistics on behalf of the Abortions Supervisory Committee (part of the Ministry of Justice).

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has taken over responsibility for the collection, analysis, and publication of abortion statistics, with the 2020 statistics being published towards the end of this year. This is a result of the enactment of the Abortion Legislation Bill, which became law on 23 March 2020. Abortions became decriminalised and abortion services have been aligned with other health services.

Stats NZ has passed all historical data to MoH, however, information available on Infoshare will remain available as well. Enquiries for MoH can be sent to data-enquiries@health.govt.nz.

