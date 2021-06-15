Roxburgh, Central Otago, Flood Proofing Completed

Press Release – NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has completed a flood relief project in Central Otago to improve the resilience of State Highway 8 near Roxburgh and protect the town’s water supply.

This followed several flooding incidents in recent years, including one which washed out the town’s water pumping station.

Robert Choveaux, Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager, Central Otago, says a recent Otago Regional Council study had highlighted four key culverts in the Roxburgh area no longer suitable to contain flood events, which are occurring more often.

“Pumphouse Creek is the second in a series of four culverts that are being replaced. This one was prioritised due to the locality of the Central Otago District Council pumphouse station.”

Due to the nature and size of the project the road was closed for eight days with residents and motorists advised to take a detour via Lake Roxburgh Village.

Waka Kotahi worked with locals around timing of the closure to limit disruption to orchards during peak fruit picking season.

It also timed the project to coincide with works being completed by Aurora Energy to further limit delays.

During closure, the team replaced a one-metre square culvert with one eight times bigger.

Once it was in place the road was reopened and crews finished working on the final stages earlier this month.

“The overarching goal for these projects is to improve the resilience along this section of State Highway 8 and maintain and protect the infrastructure of the township of Roxburgh,” Mr Choveaux adds.

Video of Pumphouse Creek culvert site and Robert Choveaux talking over the scale of this flood protection project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=601olepPZpA

