Fog Causing Flight Disruption

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Fog is currently causing disruption to Air New Zealands regional turboprop and domestic jet services across much of the South Island and in to and out of New Plymouth. Multiple regional turboprop services have been cancelled or significantly delayed …

Fog is currently causing disruption to Air New Zealand’s regional turboprop and domestic jet services across much of the South Island and in to and out of New Plymouth.

Multiple regional turboprop services have been cancelled or significantly delayed this morning and the disruption is likely to impact the schedule for much of the day.

Domestic jet operations in to and out of Christchurch and Dunedin have also been impacted – with some flow on impact to the schedule. Disrupted customers are being offered road transportation options where viable.

Those booked to travel on affected flights have the option to transfer their booking to another date by managing their booking online without the need to phone the airline’s contact centre.

Customers booked to travel domestically today are advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for the most up to date flight information. If travel is not urgent customers can opt to hold their fares in credit. This can be done online: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/manage-bookings

The airline thanks customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges.

Air New Zealand recommends customers ensure they are subscribed to Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url