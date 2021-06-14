Business Scoop
Sir Eion Edgar Remembered As A Remarkable New Zealander

June 14, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Taxpayers’ Union



The Taxpayers’ Union wishes to express its condolences to the friends and family of Sir Eion Edgar, Lady Jan Edgar, and their sons.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said, “Sir Eion was a common thread in countless good causes throughout Otago and New Zealand. In particular, he was instrumental in introducing others to many great causes and cared deeply about the community and New Zealand.”

“A remarkable New Zealander, Sir Eion’s generosity, enthusiasm, and wisdom will be missed.”

