New Zealand Walking Summit – 25 – 25 June 2021

We are pleased to let you know that the programme for our third New Zealand Walking Summit to be held in Wellington on 24 – 25 June 2021 is online.

The Summit will focus on some of the key issues for 2021 and beyond, including the Climate Change Commissions wero (challenge) to increase walk mode share by 25% by 2050, and the big shake up happening in our planning laws which we expect will lead to more pedestrian-centric development.

We’ll hear directly from pedestrians, who will share their experiences of being young and old, out at night or in the day, on the bus or train and off again. There will be walkshops on getting to school, accessing everyday places, and the importance of green space and culture. And if that’s not enough we will have panel discussions to poke the issues and come up with some solutions for the path to achieve our pedestrian dreams.

Join the Minister for Transport Hon Michael Wood, Climate Commissioner James Renwick, Wellington Deputy Mayor and walking portfolio leader Sarah Free, and a host of others to lace up your shoes and inspire us for a better future.

Registrations are limited as a Covid-19 precaution and we’ve kept costs to a minimum because we want you to take part in this important kōrero. Register here

Thanks to our sponsors for making this possible – Becky Bliss, Izzy Wilson and Antistatic, Community Comms Collective, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council and Waka Kotahi.

