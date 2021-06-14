New Funding Enables Apple Industry Employers To Retain Staff Over Winter

Press Release – New Zealand Apples and Pears

Employers in the apple industry are being encouraged to draw on government funding available through MSD to keep their workers employed during the winter season. For many seasonal workers, once the harvest period is over, their employment comes to …

Employers in the apple industry are being encouraged to draw on government funding available through MSD to keep their workers employed during the winter season.

For many seasonal workers, once the harvest period is over, their employment comes to an abrupt end. Industry body, NZ Apples and Pears Inc, says the MSD ‘Mana in Mahi’ (Strength in Work) funding programme can help employers to retain their staff on a full- or part-time basis, utilising them for pruning, clean-up and land development for new plantings.

“The Mana in Mahi programme supports anyone who has been working seasonally and also is a way of keeping Kiwis in work,” says NZ Apples and Pears capability manager Erin Simpson.

Employers can receive up to $16,000 for employees in the first year, and up to $8,000 in the second year. Workers can receive up to $6,000 over 24 months, plus they are able to access up to $2,000 for additional education support. For a business owner, the subsidy provides an incentive to retain staff. Funding is available year-round and is able to be accessed by a wide range of people, including those who have previously been out of work.

“Initiatives like the Mana in Mahi are vital to not only keep people in work, but to also increase the number of new people entering the industry,” says Erin. “It’s also a brilliant pathway for many people who wish to study further and increase their skills. The programme also supports people in EIT trainee programmes and although many courses are currently fees-free, Mana in Mahi has an additional subsidy employees can get to help them meet their living costs.”

Ross Howard from Freshmax in Hawke’s Bay has an employee in the Mana in Mahi scheme. For Ross, accessing the scheme’s support was an “easy process and everything went very smoothly”.

“Our worker, who is based in the orchard, originally came to us through a land based training programme. Through the Mana in Mahi scheme, he was able to stay on and is employed full time by us now. The incentives we receive as an employer certainly helped drive the decision to retain him so it doesn’t fall solely on the business. It’s definitely worth doing.”

NZ Apples and Pears is keen to hear from employers who are interested in accessing this funding and will connect them with an appropriate MSD work broker to progress. As well as funding for employers and employees, there are subsidies available for support workers, pastoral care, pre-training and ongoing training.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url