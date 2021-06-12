1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s Auction On Sunday

Press Release – Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s. The 240 lot collection of luxury items featuring iconic pieces by renowned designers Rolex, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes will be the largest sale of its kind in New Zealand history. With the hunt for alternative investments opportunities exploding, this auction is set to redefine the New Zealand market.

Almost unbelievably the standout Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Wristwatch features at auction here in New Zealand. Undoubtedly one of the most sought after timepieces in the world and one of only a hand full of occasions ever seen at auction anywhere. Purchased by the vendor’s father in Switzerland in the early 1970’s the B series was limited to around 1000 units and to collectors represents the pinnacle of ‘the godfather of watch design’ Gerald Genta’s practice. Estimated conservatively at $50,000 – $70,000 NZD there has already been a frenzy of international interest.

Also included is a superb line up of 12 Rolex timepieces; certainly the best selection ever offered at auction in New Zealand history. With many having retail wait lists leading into the years they are sure to be the subject of competitive bidding in a packed room.

On offer are models such as the ‘Pepsi’ GMT Master with an estimate of $26,000 – $30,000. Also featured is a SS Daytona with a pre-auction estimate of $25,000 – $40,000 and a Rolex Sea Dweller ‘Double Red’ 1970’s wristwatch with a $70,000 high estimate.

Webb’s Jewels & Watches Manager Samuel Shaw said “ This upcoming auction sees the best watch selection in New Zealand history with over 40 modern and vintage pieces up for offer. With an estimated value of over half a million dollars in watches alone, and the hammer expected to reach well over a million dollars on the whole, Webb’s will be in unprecedented territory come Sunday.”

Kassidy Hsieh, Webb’s Head of Fine Jewels & Watches said “The viewing for this auction has been packed. Buyers are reaching out both locally and internationally, giving a strong indication of the markets eagerness to spend on luxury items. With money in the bank offering nothing at the moment clients are looking to acquire those pieces they’ve always dreamed of owning, we’ve curated a collection to meet this. Highlighting the Fine Jewels selection are three important rings; a 4.17ct GIA certified Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Solitaire, a Colombian Emerald, and a diamond three stone ring and a handmade pear cut white and pink diamond cluster ring. Vintage pieces from Hermes and Louis Vuitton are amongst the most sought after luxury accessories in the world; we’ve got them. An Hermès Kelly Sellier Handbag and Louis Vuitton Monogram Alzer Suitcase feature in an accessories collection packed with pieces of international quality. This auction is going to be something special, New Zealand hasn’t had this before, we’ve been making history since 1976 – this is just the next step in that.”

