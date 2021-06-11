Mitsubishi 2022 Local Model Line Up

Press Release – Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

At Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, we’ve hit the ground running in 2021. There’s been no shortage of new offerings from Mitsubishi, some that have already hit our shores and others that we are waiting for with baited breath. We’re seeing the next evolution in some of the most anticipated models Mitsubishi has on offer including the Outlander, Eclipse Cross and the Triton. Mitsubishi pushes the limits in their field every time they release a new iteration of their tent-pole models and the 2022 line up has been no exception.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at this year’s local offerings from Mitsubishi available from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Release Date: Later this year

Price: To be revealed

Models: To be revealed

The iconic Mitsubishi Outlander makes a triumphant return this year sporting some of the biggest changes to the vehicle’s facade since its initial advent back in 2012. With a complete aesthetic redesign featuring a longer wheelbase, razor-thin LED lights that act as indicators and daytime running lights complimented by the high and low beam LED lights further down the bumper. The 7 seater SUV has all the modern day conveniences you’re looking for, from the leather wrapped, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, to the heated front and rear seats. It features a 9.0” Navigation system that seamlessly links to your smartphone to connect to Wireless Apple Carplay or Google Android Auto, as well as a 12.3-inch configurable digital gauge cluster and head-up display to keep the driver in the know. The new design direction makes the Outlander easily recognisable and completely unforgettable.

Under the hood is what the fans of the Outlander have come to expect – raw power complimented by state of the art technical proficiency. The 2.5-litre inline four cylinder engine puts out an impressive 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. It features an 8-speed Continuously Variable Transmission and Mitsubishi’s famous Super All Wheel Drive.

Mitsubishi is never a brand to cut corners when it comes to safety features. The new Outlanders offer a range of standard safety features, including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. It also features Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Change Assist.

This only scratches the surface of everything the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander brings to the table, and we look forward to introducing you to the rest when it hits New Zealand shores in late this year.

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2WD XLS $35,990 + delivery costs

2WD VRX $41,990 + delivery costs

4WD XLS $38,990 + delivery costs

4WD VRX $44,990 + delivery costs

PHEV Releasing in June this year

For a while, fans of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross were waiting to see what the all-new 2021 model has to offer, and they sure are not disappointed. Serving its role in the market for people that aren’t after something as compact as an ASX or as spacious as the Outlander, the 5-seater medium sized SUV was designed with comfort and practicality in mind. But don’t let its smaller size fool you, this is jam packed with features that are sure to leave you impressed.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross redesign is a fusion of modern design and advanced practicality. It features a 1.5L four-cylinder Direct-injection Turbocharged engine to give you that ”off-the-line” feeling, a punchy burst of power and pace. The Continuously Variable Transmission paired with 8-Speed Sports Mode makes this all-wheel drive beauty handle like a dream.

Mitsubishi followed through with their bold statement when they claimed that there is no compromise for safety. The Eclipse Cross comes equipped with Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Automatic High Beams. Add to this the multi around view camera system to create a composite, bird’s eye view of the vehicle, and the Eclipse makes being aware of your surroundings easy and intuitive. This allows the passengers and driver alike to feel safe, and enjoy all the conveniences packed into the comfy interior.

Introducing the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV

Releasing in June this year

Following in the successful footsteps of the Outlander PHEV, 2021 is also bringing about the release of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle. The pairing between the design behind the electric technology of the Outlander PHEV and the convenience of the Eclipse Cross is something we are definitely looking forward to seeing. Boasting a convenient EV range of 55km and a combined range of 660km, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV really does offer the best of both worlds. Under the hood is the same drivetrain as the Outlander PHEV – a 2.4L twin electric motor S-AWG configuration that has already proven itself on New Zealand roads for the past seven years.… all while being quiet, cost effective, and with 75% less CO2 emissions. It doesn’t end there, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is also covered by Mitsubishi’s 10-year Diamond Advantage Warranty, providing additional peace of mind with some of the most extensive coverage in the industry.

Often, when new technology and innovation is introduced into the industry, it can take a while for warranties to catch up. The warranties on offer are tailored to the more traditional, standard models. With the rising prominence of an electric vehicle future, Mitsubishi has once again led the industry forward to offer a warranty that benefits consumers looking to purchase a Eclipse Cross PHEV by backing it with an eight year / 180,000km Li-ion warranty.

2022 Mitsubishi Triton

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Models: TBC

Not too much is known about the new Triton set to be released in 2022, but it has been confirmed by Mitsubishi that it is on its way. Initially there were rumours that the 2022 Triton would be identical to the New Nissan Navara, as the relationship between the two companies has continued to strengthen. However, Mitsubishi has gone on record to debunk this, recognising the strong fan base behind the Triton. They have no intention of tarnishing such a strong brand.

If the 2022 is anything like the reworked 2021 model, we can look forward to a powerful, durable ute at a highly competitive price. The current Triton, available right now from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi features a 2.4L diesel engine that puts out a whopping 135kw of power, 437Nm of torque, and a 6-speed automatic transmission. These specs make light work of almost any load, trailer or rough terrain you can throw at it.

Mitsubishi continues to lap the competition with their standard safety systems, and the Triton has always been one of their flagship vehicles to do so with. The 2021 Triton set the precedent for Forward Collision Mitigation and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning. Some models of the Triton include safety features that respond to vehicles ahead of you, behind you and even beside you. Its traction control system means it holds firm to the road, while also featuring 7 airbags for added peace of mind.

