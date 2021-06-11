Cortell Co-founder Nel Botha Joins Fusion5

Press Release – Fusion5

Established in 1998, Cortell quickly built up an impressive portfolio of new corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, customers, and resources. After 15 years in the company, Botha left Mindfull to work as an independent director for a range of predominantly IT sector organisations, and as practice manager for PlanPro Insight, an organisation focused on guiding numbers into their rightful place.

After successfully implementing IBM TM1 and Cognos into hundreds of organisations, including some of the country’s largest enterprises in both the private and public sector, Mindfull was acquired by Fusion5 in 2020. The acquisition (described by Botha as ‘a match made in heaven’), established Fusion5’s new pillar as the largest specialist CPM practice in New Zealand.

Keen to return to his roots in numbers, business modelling, and helping businesses extract genuine value from their data, Botha accepted the role of CPM Solution Architect and will join Fusion5 in early July 2021.

“The seamless integration of the Mindfull consultancy into Fusion5 and leveraging this to expand the breadth of their offering to their customers,” says Botha, “and their ability to attract an influx of top local and international talent into the team, is impressive. I’m excited to return to what I love.”

Ben Schofield, General Manager Corporate Performance and Data Management at Fusion5, is delighted to see the old team back together. “When I joined Cortell in 2013, Nel had a genuine impact on my career. His professionalism, ethics, and expertise were inspiring. Having Nel return to our team, bringing the highest level of technical accreditation in Cognos TM1, as well as close to two decades of experience in delivering enterprise-class budgeting and forecasting solutions, will only strengthen our team and offerings in the CPM market.”

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services as well as first-class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR/Payroll, Customer Relationship & Experience Management, IT Service Management, and Infrastructure. They are also known for vertical-specific solutions developed across several key industries.

Currently, the company has over 900 customers, spanning multiple countries. Fusion5 is recognised as a leading partner for a range of global technologies including Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle JD Edwards, IBM and Ivanti.

