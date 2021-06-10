Seismic Appoints Heather Cook As Vice President, Asia-Pacific

Press Release – Seismic

Seismic , the industry-leading sales and marketing enablement platform provider, today announced Heather Cook has joined the company as Vice President, Asia-Pacific (APAC). As a multi-regional profit and loss (P&L) management leader with …

Seismic, the industry-leading sales and marketing enablement platform provider, today announced Heather Cook has joined the company as Vice President, Asia-Pacific (APAC). As a multi-regional profit and loss (P&L) management leader with nearly 20 years’ experience in business strategy, services, sales enablement, marketing and operations, Cook is charged with driving Seismic’s continued expansion and growth in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as well as key Asian markets.

Cook brings leadership, coaching, and business transformation experience in the technology industry – across APAC, North America and European markets – to Seismic. She previously held executive management roles at marketing technology companies including Hootsuite, Marketo (now part of Adobe), Oracle, and Dell. Cook’s focus on people development, customer experience and process drove significant business growth while delivering differentiated solutions for customers.

“Heather has an impressive record of growing markets within a business, nurturing high-performing teams, and championing diversity,” said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO, Seismic. “This level of experience, combined with Heather’s in-depth understanding of marketing technology buyers and trends will be critical to Seismic’s success as we enter the next phase of growth in A/NZ and Asia. More importantly, Heather’s expertise will immediately add value to our customers transforming their sales and marketing capabilities to thrive in this digital-first world.”

In her new role, Cook will collaborate with Seismic’s regional team and alliance partners to expand its customer base in A/NZ and spearhead future growth plans in Asian markets. Her focus is to orchestrate business operations and lead the team in delivering exceptional customer experiences in these regions. Her appointment follows Seismic’s Series F funding round which included investment from EDBI, and is enabling the Forbes Cloud 100 company to focus on international expansion, innovation, and M&A activity.

“Governments across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore have announced commitments towards building digital economies, helping their workforces acquire digital skills and supporting local businesses in adopting technologies,” said Cook. “I have always been passionate about helping companies transform their businesses with emerging technologies. It is an exciting time to join the team because Seismic provides the opportunity to play a key role in the digitisation journey and talent upskilling of companies. With its automation, AI and data analytics capabilities, the platform helps sales and marketing teams gain in-depth understanding of customers to inform business strategies.”

“Furthermore, turbulent market conditions have tempted many companies across Asia-Pacific to apply band-aids to the operational effectiveness of their frontline teams, without a long-term view of the domino effect it could have on customer experience. Research found that 57 per cent of customers have stopped buying from a company because a competitor provided a better experience. Uniting sales, marketing and services capabilities using technology to excel in customer experience becomes crucial for businesses to stay competitive and resilient in this volatile environment.”

Originally from Texas, Cook has lived and worked in Dublin, Ireland, before making the move to Sydney in 2007, where she is based today. She has received more than 30 awards for her successful management of customer experience, business process improvement, people development, and collaboration. Cook holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and digital sales engagement solution, aligning go-to-market teams and empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic’s Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 700 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url