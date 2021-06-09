Safe Food Pro Returns To The Fine Food Show 2021

Press Release – Safe Food Pro

Safe Food Pro, New Zealand’s leading food safety app for large and small businesses, will be exhibiting at The Fine Food Show 2021, Sunday 13th to Tuesday 15th June, and demonstrating the essential role of food safety technology for food businesses in the post-COVID environment.

CEO Michael Hartley is excited to return to The Fine Food Show after choosing the event as the ideal location to launch the safe food app three years ago: “The growth that we’ve seen in the industry since the Safe Food Pro App’s launch in 2018 has reinforced the need for continued adherence to meeting and exceeding high-quality standards in food safety in New Zealand. The Fine Food Show 2021 is an opportunity to connect with our clients and demonstrate how businesses can utilise the app to remove guesswork and streamline compliance.”

The event is a milestone for Safe Food Pro and the broader hospitality industry. Many food businesses in New Zealand experienced growth throughout COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, responding quickly to customers’ changing needs during this time, while also ensuring that they met the stringent measures in food safety and production: “Safe Food Pro is proud to have partnered with many of these businesses during Covid to provide the quality assurance needed when navigating Food Safety Compliance Regulations – and the additional challenges brought on by the pandemic,” he says.

“Safe Food Pro takes the guess work out of managing your food safety. Our set-up wizard creates your food control plan and has you up and running in 30 minutes. Once onboarded, you will no longer need paper records, because everything required is there at your fingertips”.

The highly flexible Safe Food Pro solution is supported by a powerful form builder, enabling customers to build their own forms, transforming Safe Food Pro into both a food safety and operational compliance tool in one: “More than 45 percent of our customers choose to do this which delivers phenomenal value for money. Add in our easy-to-use mobile app that drives staff engagement, and it’s no wonder Safe Food Pro is New Zealand’s most popular food safety app,” Michael says.

In addition to playing a vital role in keeping staff and customers safe, and protecting against food safety incidents and poor food grades, Safe Food Pro has become a fundamental aspect of a business’ broader brand reputation. “With growth – particularly in the production of food – comes risks if processes and protocols are not properly managed. Safe Food Pro offers competitive advantages and protection at every step of the process”, he says.

Head of Customer Engagement, Roger Harris, recognised the importance of creating a solution in the Safe Food Pro App that fitted easily into the eco-systems that businesses have already established: “We built Safe Food Pro on the premise that food safety compliance should not be the domain of high scale restaurants, instead it should flexible enough to seamlessly fit within any existing food safety programme – and without the hassle of set-up costs and long-term contracts.”

The Fine Food Show brings together quality technology and food-related businesses that support, add and respond to the fast-paced New Zealand Food Industry. The Safe Food Pro team look forward to discussing the range of benefits the solution can bring to any food business this coming Sunday to Tuesday: “We are proud of the success we have achieved in three short years and look forward to partnering with many more clients on this crucial food safety journey”.

