Leisure Time Travel Release New Brochure And Largest Tour Programme Ever

New Zealand tour operator Leisure Time Travel has launched their latest travel brochure featuring the largest touring programme in the companys 30+ year history. The new brochure covers the travel period 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022 and features …

New Zealand tour operator Leisure Time Travel has launched their latest travel brochure featuring the largest touring programme in the company’s 30+ year history.

The new brochure covers the travel period 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022 and features a wide range of tours specifically designed for New Zealand travellers with something to suit all tastes; from enlightening short breaks to a wide range of special interest tours throughout both the North and South Islands. Leisure Time Travel also introduce some overseas escorted group tours in the new brochure – the ideal way for senior travellers to restart their international travels when the time comes.

Managing Director Scott Mehrtens said the company had designed the touring programme to allow New Zealanders to explore many regions in depth with some off the beaten path destinations, or enjoy truly diverse holiday experiences like railways tours or small boat experiences.

“It’s been hard work over the past year but very rewarding to see the level of interest in our expanded touring programme. We have maintained our strong core of popular touring itineraries and encouraged our team to put lots of new ideas on the whiteboard and then eagerly set about designing some amazing new tours.”

During the COVID19 lockdown in Autumn 2020 the company worked hard to ramp up their existing New Zealand group tour schedule, putting together some enhanced offerings for the domestic market and launching an annual brochure to the market in Spring 2020. Over the last year the company’s tours were marketed via seniors/travel expos, print and digital marketing, and also through many travel agents who were keen to become authorised sellers of Leisure Time Travel’s tours. Subsequent COVID lockdowns did cause a few headaches and hiccups but the majority of the scheduled tours were able to run – indeed over 100 group and private group tours were run by Leisure Time over the last year.

Offering the domestic touring programme to the New Zealand public to purchase throughout the travel trade has helped support as much of New Zealand’s suffering tourism industry as possible – from key suppliers of accommodation and activities, through to retail travel agents.

“The travel, tourism and hospitality industries have all done it tough since March 2020 so we have to look after each other to get through to a time when borders open fully with quarantine-free travel once again,” said Mehrtens.

“It’s been very encouraging to see more New Zealand travel agents coming onboard to sell our tours, and we look forward to also being able to work with them more in the future – even when the borders reopen! Many agents are telling us they will never stop promoting and selling New Zealand now.”

With over 90 scheduled departures covering both the North and South Islands, the largest section in the brochure is that featuring a wide variety of Special Interest Tours. Options include gardens, walking, car or rail themed tours – through to nature, wine, food, historic homes and tours featuring special events such as Napier’s Art Deco Festival, Warbirds over Wanaka, Hokitika Wild Food Festival, Americarna Auto Festival and much more.

The full brochure can be viewed online via Leisure Time Travel’s website or hard copies can be sent out if requested.

ABOUT LEISURE TIME TRAVEL

Leisure Time Travel is a family-owned business that has operated New Zealand tours for over 30 years.

Their coach tours offer the opportunity to share your journey with like-minded travellers, while enjoying onboard commentaries and assistance from our experienced and knowledgeable driver guides.

Leisure Time Travel own and operate their own fleet of coaches which are built and maintained to a very high standard, ensuring passengers have a comfortable, safe and reliable journey whilst enjoying the beautiful scenery.

An added bonus when travelling on a Leisure Time coach tour is that wherever possible they provide roadside morning teas, giving a relaxing opportunity for passengers to mix and mingle over a hot cuppa sharing experiences as they travel.

Travellers from select central postcodes can take advantage of complimentary door to door home collections and drop offs, with other home collections available on request for a surcharge.

Other benefits of booking a tour with Leisure Time Travel:

EARLY BIRD OFFER – most tours have an Early Bird discount when passengers book and pay in full at least 120 days prior to departure

GUARANTEED TWIN SHARE PRICE – for those passengers willing to share with another single traveller of the same gender. If there is not another single traveller to match up with Leisure Time Travel GUARANTEE the same twinshare price with no single supplement

SMALL GROUP TOURS – a number of short breaks and tours offering intimate and flexible travelling with no more than 18 passengers on board

GUARANTEED DEPARTURES – many tours are 100% guaranteed to run and are not reliant on reaching a minimum number of passengers.

Each tour indicates the activity level requirements (from easy to active) to enable travellers to easily find options that suit their abilities and preferences.

For more information visit www.leisuretimetravel.co.nz or contact info@lttnz.co.nz

Freephone 0800 534 787

Link to online brochure: https://brochure.leisuretimetravel.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url