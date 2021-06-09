Insurance Council Of New Zealand Launches Te Reo Name – Te Kāhui Inihua O Aotearoa

Press Release – Insurance Council

The Insurance Council of New Zealand is proud to launch is official te reo name – Te Khui Inihua o Aotearoa. Tim Grafton, CE ICNZ, says; “ICNZ and its members recognise just how important it is to acknowledge the diversity of New Zealand, our …

The Insurance Council of New Zealand is proud to launch is official te reo name – Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa.

Tim Grafton, CE ICNZ, says; “ICNZ and its members recognise just how important it is to acknowledge the diversity of New Zealand, our unique culture and values that are intrinsic to who we are as New Zealanders.

“We’re privileged to have our own national language and we want to make sure we reflect the country and people we represent. This year we are focusing on our use of Te Reo Māori, and the first step has been translating our name.”

ICNZ’s te reo name – Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa – translates to ‘the insurance association of New Zealand’. This supports ICNZ’s stated purpose ‘to help New Zealanders better understand and benefit from general insurance’ and its commitment to ensuring its resources are accessible to all New Zealanders.

ICNZ is committed to incorporating greater use of New Zealand’s official languages. This was seen with the translation of our Fair Insurance Code in April 2020, with copies in Te Reo Māori, New Zealand Sign language and audio available on its website.

Grafton says, “Our team have also completed te reo training, so we are more confident to use te reo every day. We are excited to continue to grow our understanding and use of Te Reo Māori across all the ways we engage with New Zealand.

During the rest of the year, you can expect to see more Te Reo Māori across ICNZ’s communications, especially on icnz.org.nz and the ICNZ social channels.

Kua whakamāoritia te ingoa o Te Kaunihera Inihua o Aotearoa ki – Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa

Tino whakahīhī ana a Te Kaunihera Inihua o Aotearoa ki te tuku i tā rātou ingoa Māori ki te ao.

E ai kī a Tim Grafton, tumuaki, “E mōhiotia nei a ICNZ me a mātou mema te hira o te kanorau o Aotearoa, ara ko to tātou Aotearoatanga tēnā. Me mau anō tātou ki a tātou wāriu kia tūturu a tātou tū hei iwi whānui o Aotearoa nei.”

“No tātou kē te whiwhi, he reo taketake tā Aotearoa, ā he mea nui tēnā ki a tātou nā te mea koira te reo o ā mātou mema, ā koira hoki te reo o Aotearoa. I tēnei tau kei te arotahi mātou kia whakamahia te reo Māori, ā, ko te whakamāori o a mātou ingoa te mahi tuatahi.”

Ko te whakapākehā o te ingoa Māori o ICNZ ara ko Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa – ko ‘the insurance association of New Zealand’. E hāpaitia nei a mātou tino kaupapa e te ingoa rā, “kia āwhinatia ngā tāngata o Aotearoa kia mārama ai rātou, ā kia whaihua anō rātou i te inihua’, ā e whakapau kaha ana mātou kia tuwhera ā mātou rauemi ki ngā tāngata katoa o Aotearoa.

E ū ana a ICNZ ki te whakamahia nuitia ngā reo ōkawa o Aotearoa. Ā kua kite tātou i tērā i te whakamāori o te Fair Insurance Code i Paengawhāwhā 2020, me te kōrero-ā-rotarota i runga i te whārangi ipurangi.

E kī a Grafton, “Kua oti i a mātou tīma te akoranga reo, hei tū kaha tātou ki te whakamahia te reo i a rā. Kua manamanahau tātou ki te whakapiki a mātou mārama me a mātou kōrero i te reo ki te katoa o a mātou āhua kōrero ki a Aotearoa.”

Tai noa ki te mutunga o te tau, ka kite koutou i te reo e rere ana i roto i ngā tuku kōrero o ICNZ, arā i runga i a icnz.org.nz me ngā pae pāpāho pāpori.

