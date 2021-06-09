Business Scoop
Education, Health Care, And Construction Lift March Quarter Jobs

June 9, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Filled jobs in the March 2021 quarter rose by 0.2 percent or 3,670 jobs, compared with the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This rise was aided by increases in the education, health care, and construction sectors. When seasonally adjusted, …Filled jobs in the March 2021 quarter rose by 0.2 percent or 3,670 jobs, compared with the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

This rise was aided by increases in the education, health care, and construction sectors.

When seasonally adjusted, the PAYE tax-based series, rose to 2.1 million jobs in the March 2021 quarter, following a small fall in the December 2020 quarter.

