Adrift Tongariro Launches Fiver For Ed Fundraiser

Tongariro Crossing Winter 038. Photo credit: Cameron Chafin.

In light of the 68th anniversary of Everest Day held last month, Adrift Tongariro has launched its Fiver for Ed Fundraiser in collaboration with the Himalayan Trust.

Founded in 1960 by Sir Edmund Hillary, the Himalayan Trust aims to reduce poverty, improve education and health, and bring safe water to remote communities in Nepal.

Local mountain man, Director and Owner of Adrift Tongariro, Stewart Barclay, wanted to find a way to make difference to the communities in Nepal whose circumstances have become even more challenging in light of Covid-19.

“Sir Ed has always been an inspiration to me and being able to support this cause is a way for us to honour his legacy and strengthen the foundations he has forged between New Zealand and Nepal. I also had the pleasure of guiding Peter Hillary and his daughter a few years ago on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, so the connection also sits on a personal level,” shares Stewart.

With the winter season here and bookings for guided tours growing in demand, guests have the chance to donate a $5 Fiver for Ed with select tour bookings which Adrift Tongariro will then match with a contribution to the trust.

“The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a completely different experience during the winter season, especially without the summer crowds. The terrain changes dramatically and guided tours are the way to go. Guided tours also give you a new level of immersion into Tongariro National Park with the bonus of professional, skilled guides who share some of the history and geological wonders of NZ’s oldest national park,” adds Stewart.

Individual and group bookings are available year-round with Adrift Tongariro – local guiding experts in and around Tongariro National Park since 2000.

Half day, full day and multi-day adventures are available with winter tours including the guided Tongariro Alpine Crossing as well as the guided 3-day Tongariro Northern Circuit – an official NZ Great Walk.

No outdoor experience is necessary, all training and tuition is given on the day. Crampons and ice-axes are supplied by Adrift Tongariro for a fantastic alpine experience.

