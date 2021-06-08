Online Property Appraisal Platform Levels The Playing Field

Press Release – AppraiseMe

Getting your home appraised just got even easier with AppraiseMes online appraisal platform moving from a commercial user pays to a free-to-use model. The AppraiseMe online property appraisal platform was launched in May 2021 by Director Justin Castle …

Getting your home appraised just got even easier with AppraiseMe’s online appraisal platform moving from a commercial user pays to a free-to-use model.

The AppraiseMe online property appraisal platform was launched in May 2021 by Director Justin Castle to give greater efficiency to an essential part of buying and selling property: getting your home appraised and choosing a real estate agent.

While initially a free service for homeowners, real estate agents paid a monthly fee to access properties to appraise across New Zealand. Castle has now wiped the sign-up fee for real estate agents to ‘even up the playing field’.

“While we had great feedback about the online service from both vendors and real estate agents, we saw a way to make the platform even better. By making it free for everyone we are giving real estate agents at every level of the business, from industry beginners to super star agents, a chance to participate,” says Castle.

Meanwhile the move to a free-to-use platform has been welcomed by homeowners.

“It gives their property exposure to even more real estate agents, leading to a wider range of appraisals while giving homeowners more confidence in the process,” says Castle.

There are no listing fees for homeowners or real estate agents, and no success fees. Castle sees his free online appraisal platform as a way to help support the industry and make the process more sustainable and efficient for both homeowners and real estate agents.

“Homeowners don’t have to stress about making a specific time to meet an agent to go through their home. And if there is another pandemic, the industry does not have to stop dead in its tracks. There is now a better way to appraise property,” he says.

A video detailing the AppraiseMe process can be found on the AppraiseMe website. www.appraiseme.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url