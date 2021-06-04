Splice Plants New Herb Gardens In Auckland City Centre

Press Release – Splice

On Saturday June 5 at 10.30am, the social networking agency Splice will be hosting an event for Arbor Day and Environment Day at the Ellen Melville Centre (EMC). There will be a short ceremony on High St outside the EMC at 10.30am led by leaders in …

On Saturday June 5 at 10.30am, the social networking agency Splice will be hosting an event for Arbor Day and Environment Day at the Ellen Melville Centre (EMC).

There will be a short ceremony on High St outside the EMC at 10.30am led by leaders in the Christian and Muslim communities. We will plant and dedicate selected herbs in the planter boxes outside the Ellen Melville Centre for the local people for their family cooking.

The herbs will also be used to cook community meals served at the Ellen Melville Centre. The herbs have been selected according to the cooking needs and usage of the communities who live in the area around High St. The intention is also to make the inner-city of Auckland a “green space”

Another activity on this day is a Toy Exchange for kids around the locality. The goal is to teach children the idea of recycling, the value of pooling resources and sharing.

Councillor Pippa Coom and Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick are among the distinguished invitees.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url