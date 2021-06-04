Shopless Has Announced Their First Donation To New Zealand Red Cross

Press Release – Shopless

Shopless, a free online marketplace for Kiwis, has made their first donation to New Zealand Red Cross. The idea of the company, which began in late 2016, is to donate 20% of their revenue to non-profit organisations who fight against climate change and/or help refugees.

Companies can post ads and list their products or services for free on Shopless website. The platform’s business model is pay-for-promotion, which means for an additional fee enterprises can reach a higher number of people when promoting their ad and at the same time, help charities.

Catalyst Recruitment, specialists in recruiting technical professionals for the built environment were the first company to made a donation through Shopless marketplace.

The company added 45 different jobs on the platform, in different categories such as engineering, construction, manufacturing and trades & services.

You can find the full listing of jobs on https://www.shopless.co.nz/browse/jobs through Shopless’ easy and intuitive user interface, with more than 2,500 jobs available.

The option for choosing where your donation goes is available too, you can choose between: ChangeMakers (helping refugees in Wellington region), Kaicycle (taking compostable scraps from homes), New Zealand Red Cross (improving the lives of vulnerable people) and their newest collaboration, Forest & Bird (defending New Zealand’s wildlife and wild places).

You can check Shopless’ quarterly financial report and see exactly what their income was, how much and who they have donated to.

Including jobs, motors, real estate, services, classifieds and one special category to help the community, https://www.shopless.co.nz is an online marketplace created for kiwis.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

