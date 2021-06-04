Business Scoop
Network

Canterbury Flood Victims Offered Insurance Premium Relief

June 4, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – AIA NZ

AIA NZ is offering customers affected by the flooding in the Canterbury region a one-month premium relief on life and health insurance policies. Sharron Botica, AIA NZ Chief Customer Officer, says this is an important way that AIA can provide practical …

AIA NZ is offering customers affected by the flooding in the Canterbury region a one-month premium relief on life and health insurance policies.

Sharron Botica, AIA NZ Chief Customer Officer, says this is an important way that AIA can provide practical support during an incredibly difficult time.

“We want to do the right thing to support our affected customers so they can focus on the recovery ahead. We hope that this eases some stress in the community.”

Support will be available from 8 June until 31 July for impacted customers living or working in the severely flood-affected districts of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn, Ashburton, Timaru, Mackenzie, and Waimate.

Customers will remain fully covered and can still make claims during the relief period.

AIA customers affected can access the premium relief by contacting AIA’s customer team:

 

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: