Ringing In More Than 30,000 NZ Professionals On Vodafone Teams Connect

Microsoft Gold Partner, Vodafone, has seen a spike in businesses using high definition calling as a result of Covid-19 and digital acceleration

Vodafone New Zealand today surpassed 30,000 professionals in Aotearoa connecting via high definition calling to landlines and mobiles using Microsoft Teams, as remote working and remarkable technology solutions have become a necessity as a result of Covid-19.

The business productivity tool, Vodafone Teams Connect, brings older calling technology into one high tech, yet cost-effective interface within Microsoft Teams. This provides all the functionality of a traditional phone system, without the cost and complexity.

Vodafone NZ Head of ICT, Glenn Johnstone, says this new tech solution is part of the digital acceleration seen globally, and businesses spanning large enterprises to SMEs have adopted Vodafone Teams Connect over the past year. “Covid-19 changed the game for workplaces everywhere. To keep operating nationally and internationally, many New Zealand businesses have needed to start using new technology solutions – often in just a few days.

“Alongside Microsoft, we’ve developed Vodafone Teams Connect to enable companies around Aotearoa to implement a speedy, innovative and cost-effective solution that replaces traditional phone and conference calls. A wide range of large and small organisations are now using this technology, spanning 5 to 6,000 people.”

Three businesses that have already benefitted from Vodafone Teams Connect include BNZ, Whanganui DHB and the Waipā District Council.

In a short space of time, Vodafone was able to deliver BNZ an alternative for their end-of-life, on-premise software resulting in more than 6,000 staff working remotely. Nick Grieve, GM – Workplace & Technology Governance, BNZ, explains: “Microsoft Teams is now part of the vocabulary at BNZ. We are video first, digital-first, and connected all the time.”

Microsoft NZ Managing Director Vanessa Sorenson says together with Vodafone they are pleased to help transform and digitise businesses in Aotearoa. “Great collaboration tools are now a hygiene factor within the modern workplace. During the first Covid-19 lockdowns, a number of organisations had to quickly adapt out of necessity – but now they’re realising the financial and productivity benefits of using remarkable technology.

“We’re looking forward to working with Vodafone to help even more Kiwi businesses to become future-ready with this market-leading, out of the box solution, as well as customisable tools.”

Vodafone New Zealand is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider, and continues to go from strength to strength with upcoming Advanced Specialisations in modern ways of working and security. These certifications emphasise Vodafone’s technical expertise and will ensure their customers can continue to leverage trusted, Microsoft Certified Professionals from within Vodafone.

For more information on Vodafone Teams Connect, see https://www.vodafone.co.nz/business/unified-communications/teams-connect/. Businesses can test out the solution under a 28-day proof of value trial, providing the opportunity to validate the functionality and benefits of using calling via Microsoft Teams in their own environment.

