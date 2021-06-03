No New Community Cases; 1 New Case; 1 Historical Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today. There is one new case and one historical case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministrys last update yesterday. The seven-day …

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case and one historical case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 509 cases.

This is an increase of two historical cases since yesterday. The tally includes the historical case announced today and a case previously reported on 30 May which has now been reclassified as historical.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 17.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,325.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location *23 May Japan Direct flight Day 0 / routine Christchurch 31 May India Qatar Day 1 routine Auckland

*Case 1 has previously been ‘under investigation’ and has now been deemed as a historical case and, as mentioned above, has been added to today’s tally. Upon arrival, this person went into managed isolation and has now been transferred to the quarantine facility in Christchurch.

Melbourne

Earlier information

has been provided, with updated numbers.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,154,931

Yesterday 5,916 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 4,751.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,840,175 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 278,892,389 and users have created 10,512,241 manual diary entries.

There have been 550,864 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url