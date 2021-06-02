Business Scoop
Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1 – Reopening 2.30 PM Today

June 2, 2021PressRelease

The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge reopening has been delayed until 2.30 pm today. Originally the bridge was to reopen after stress testing, at 2 pm. It closed slightly later than originally anticipated today for the testing around 11 am. People …

The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge reopening has been delayed until 2.30 pm today.

Originally the bridge was to reopen after stress testing, at 2 pm. It closed slightly later than originally anticipated today for the testing – around 11 am.

  • People picking their children up from schools both sides of this bridge will be able to do so after 2.30 pm today, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

It is still restricted to light vehicles only.

A decision on allowing heavy vehicles onto the bridge is still to be made. Local detours for trucks are available via the Ashburton District Council’s web pages.

https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/notices-and-advisories/30-may-2021-weather-event-updates?fbclid=IwAR0XTyL3hqJmFNCf_7LjFEnlM3fwmQAwXmwRMuBmW0iEHo7J9xcTFRGF1Vo

There is no access for pedestrians or cyclists at this stage.

*Light vehicles generally weigh less than 3.5 tonnes and are mostly driven by Class 1 driver licence holders.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

