Air Tahiti Nui Announces Carbon Offsetting Partnership With CarbonClick

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 02 JUNE 2021 – In partnership with New Zealand carbon offsetting provider CarbonClick, Air Tahiti Nui customers can now voluntarily offset their flight emissions and support high-quality projects with full transparency.

Air Tahiti Nui customers will be able to start offsetting emissions of their Air Tahiti Nui flights from today, 2nd June, 2021. Carbon offsetting is an important part of Air Tahiti Nui’s overall sustainability strategy, and by partnering with CarbonClick they can offer full transparency for their passengers when they voluntarily offset their flight emissions. This partnership is a firm and a positive step towards reinventing air travel for the post-pandemic aviation industry.

“By offering voluntary carbon offsetting when booking air travel, we are empowering passengers to take measurable action on their carbon footprint, and this partnership will help Air Tahiti Nui customers offset the impact of their air travel,” says Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui, and adds that “CarbonClick will ensure that our passengers can see exactly where and how their offsets are being invested”.

Daniel Eggenberger, General Manager for Air Tahiti Nui New Zealand and Australia adds: “It is great to see that a local Kiwi company won our worldwide RFP in finding a suitable partner to run our carbon offsetting scheme”. He adds: “Initially we were just looking to the Oceania region, but as our discussions progressed, it became clear that not only was there the ability to deliver this globally, but it also presented, in our view, the best-in-class practice to help fulfil our objectives”.

CarbonClick uses certified offsets to reduce the climate impact of aviation through ethical, fully traceable New Zealand reforestation and Gold Standard renewable energy projects.

“One of the benefits of our system is that when people choose to offset they can see the good they do right away. Because carbon offsetting helps support global projects, passengers that choose to offset their flights will see that their action has wider social and environmental impacts far beyond the carbon component,” says Dave Rouse, CarbonClick CEO.

