New Senior Hire For Perceptive, Ian Mills Joins As Director Of Strategy

Press Release – Perceptive

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive has announced the appointment of Ian Mills to the role of Director of Strategy this week. Millss career to date includes a near decade long tenure as Managing Director at Ipsos and more recently …

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive has announced the appointment of Ian Mills to the role of Director of Strategy this week.

Mills’s career to date includes a near decade long tenure as Managing Director at Ipsos and more recently as Executive Director at Nielsen, where he led their Customer Insights division.

His previous senior leadership positions include roles as General Manager at Data Insight NZ and Vantage Point, as well as posts as Insights Director at Research First and as a course presenter on Brand Strategy at IceHouse for their Owner/Manager and Leadership Development programmes. He is a Fellow of the Research Association of New Zealand (RANZ) and was recently reappointed to the associations’ Board.

Mills brings over 25 years of extensive market insight experience to the newly created role. As Director of Strategy, he will be responsible for working with clients to unlock the full strategic value of customer insights and will help business leaders to use these valuable findings to drive meaningful change in their organisations.

In addition to this, Mills will be working with Perceptive to build new capabilities and expand and evolve its existing Customer Insights offering.

Managing Director at Perceptive, Daniel Shaw says, “Having Ian as part of the think-tank as we plan our next phase of innovation will be of enormous value, not just to our business but for our clients as well. Ian brings with him a wealth of experience and established networks and we warmly welcome this highly regarded and respected name into the Perceptive team.”

On his appointment, Ian says, “I’ve admired Perceptive for some time. I had watched them grow and produce some excellent work over the years and had been impressed with their ability to communicate and implement complex ideas in order to solve challenging organisational problems. I was immediately interested in the Director of Strategy role and am excited to help broaden the scope of expertise that Perceptive offer, beyond their established position as a leading customer experience and research player.

Mills’ appointment is effective immediately.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url