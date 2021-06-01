Business Scoop
New Home Consents Remain High In April

The monthly number of new homes consented in April 2021 was 3,994, up nearly 84 percent from April 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“The number of consents issued in April 2020 was impacted by COVID-19, which included the time spent at higher alert-levels,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The number of new homes consented in the March 2021 month was the highest since records began in the 1960s and follows high levels seen at the end of 2020.

