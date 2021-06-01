Air New Zealand Steps In To Help Canterbury In Wake Of Floods

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has added one additional flight per day for the next six days for customers travelling between Timaru and Wellington in the wake of severe flooding affecting the area. Seat-only fares for additional flights between Timaru and Wellington …

Air New Zealand has added one additional flight per day for the next six days for customers travelling between Timaru and Wellington in the wake of severe flooding affecting the area. Seat-only fares for additional flights between Timaru and Wellington are being offered at $100.

The airline has also added fare flexibility for customers with existing bookings who may no longer be able to travel. Customers booked to travel to and from Christchurch or Timaru up to and including Tuesday 8 June 2021 may fly in or out of another port in the South Island on or before Sunday 13 June 2021.

Customers wishing to make changes to their booking should call Air New Zealand’s Contact Centre on 0800 737 000 or contact the airline via its social media channels to have the fare difference and fees waived.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the additional services are being put in place to help out customers and communities in the wake of severe flooding.

“We have added 12 flights between Wellington and Timaru over the next few days and Queen’s Birthday Weekend to help move customers and cargo to and through the region.

“We appreciate how difficult it’s been for parts of Canterbury and our customers in the flood-affected areas. That’s why we are offering them fare flexibility to get to their destinations, including over the holiday weekend. We have also offered to carry essential supplies or emergency personnel helping with the flood response.”

The schedule for the additional flights extending from Wednesday 2 June and over Queen’s Birthday Weekend to Monday 7 June is as below:

Flight number Route Day of week Departure time Arrival time NZ8403 Wellington-Timaru Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 2.55pm 4.15pm NZ8404 Timaru-Wellington Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 4.50pm 6.05pm NZ8415 Wellington-Timaru Friday 8.00am 9.20am NZ8416 Timaru-Wellington Friday 9.50am 11.05am NZ8415 Wellington-Timaru Sunday 11.20am 12.40pm NZ8416 Timaru-Wellington Sunday 1.05pm 2.20pm

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url