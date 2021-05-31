IT Engine Supplier Of The Year Award Winners Announced

Press Release – TPT Group

Pictured from left: Amanda Moore of IT Engine with Simon Nicol of Exeed.

Advanced Group held a cocktail evening recently at Fisher House where they announced the winners of their annual, Supplier Awards.

IT Engine (www.itengine.co.nz) are thrilled to announce Exeed (www.exeed.co.nz) as their 2020 Supplier of the Year.

Leading the way in best-practice IT solutions for government, corporates and small to medium sized businesses, IT Engine’s suppliers are critical when it comes to providing customers with the best.

The IT Engine annual Supplier Awards recognise great service and celebrate exceptional supplier relationships. During the awards selection process, meaningful and constructive feedback about the relationship is uncovered to add value back to each business. This ensures IT Engine can continue to work with their suppliers to align their efforts and achieve improved customer outcomes.

This year, an awards event was held to announce and celebrate the winners. Despite initially being postponed twice due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the evening finally went ahead, with key suppliers, as well as leaders from across IT Engine and Advanced Group coming together.

Having a physical celebration was an opportunity to bring people face-to-face and honour the connections that contributed to a successful year, amidst the challenges of 2020.

Amanda Moore, the National Operations Manager IT Engine said “we’re so thankful to all our suppliers who have worked with us over the past year. It hasn’t been easy with stock-shortages and other COVID-19 complexities, but I’m extremely proud of how we’ve all worked to ensure customers only get the best. It’s because of our suppliers that our teams are able to achieve what they do every day, so we want to thank you for your ongoing support, contributions and your friendships.”

A Highly Commended award was also presented to Dove Electronics for their outstanding services and contributions to the business.

As the awards continue to grow and evolve, this year saw them rebranded as the ‘Advanced Group Supplier Awards’. Advanced Group converges IT Engine, Advanced Security, and ASG Technologies into one ultimate business. Each company still operates as a separate entity, but the group brand better enables them to collaborate on future innovations, cutting-edge IT, and unrivalled IT and security solutions.

Advanced Group 2020 Supplier of the Year award winners:

IT Engine Winner: Exeed

IT Engine Highly Commended: Dove Electronics

Advanced Security Joint Winners: Atlas Gentech and Gallagher

Advanced Security Highly Commended: Channel 10

IT Engine sincerely thanks all of their supply partners who allow the business to delivery to its customers.

About IT Engine Limited

IT Engine position customers for the future through smart and innovative IT solutions. With innovative and leading solutions, IT Engine have been supporting government, corporate and small to medium businesses with all their IT needs, since it was originally established in 1997.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited, IT Engine are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with offices in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

TPT Group was formed in 1999 and is about growing a great group of businesses through smart investment, innovation and people. The Group currently consists of nine business, including IT Engine, Advanced Security and ASG Technologies, and has a proven track record around innovation, integration, and facilitating growth.

