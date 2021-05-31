Flooding Causes Suspension Of Some NZ Post Network Operations

Press Release – New Zealand Post

NZ Post have been monitoring the Canterbury and South Canterbury flooding situation closely over the past 24 hours and assessing all options as the region heads into a second night of disrupted operations.

Conditions across large areas of South Canterbury remain treacherous and impassable and as such NZ Post has suspended delivery and acceptance operations in all areas that have a ‘State of Emergency’ in place.

This covers all regional towns and outlying centres around Christchurch – but does not include the Christchurch metropolitan area.

The highway network south of Christchurch is expected to remain closed again tonight (Monday), however, staff remain on stand-by to commence operations if clearance is given.

All links from the lower South Island to Christchurch (and the rest of the country) are blocked – we’re unable to clear perishable product beyond the Otago area, and customers should be advised to hold these until the links reopen.

We’ll continue to operate transport services between Dunedin – Invercargill and Dunedin – Central Otago, but all other transport services operating south of Christchurch will be suspended.

Our planning over the next few days will focus on the staging and management of the freight backlog that will continue to build in Christchurch.

At this stage, it is expected the backlog will take the rest of the week to clear.

As always with events like this, NZ Post’s primary focus is on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our people.

