DLA Piper Auckland Office Fitout By Jasmax Wins Architecture Award

DLA Piper’s Auckland office fitout by Jasmax has been named in the 2021 Auckland Architecture Awards, winning an award for Interior Architecture.

The global law firm’s new flagship premises in Commercial Bay were designed to embody its values of approachability and knowledge sharing, while providing a versatile, dynamic and progressive workplace that would establish the benchmark for law firms.

Joanna Simon, Chief Operating Officer of DLA Piper in New Zealand, says, “The move to PwC Tower delivers many benefits to DLA Piper. Working from our global guidelines to design a workplace from scratch, we’ve been able to create a space that’s right for us. Our new location is one that is fit for a leading global business law firm, a place that offers our clients an outstanding experience, is welcoming of our people and supports our firm’s values.”

The world-class, open-plan, technically sophisticated office environment, situated across two levels of the PwC Tower, tangibly reflects the firm’s drive for more collaborative ways of working for staff. The objective was to gently disrupt the rigour of the building’s grid and structural layout to create an organic and fluid arrangement of timber-lined spaces.

Sinuous paths present view shafts to the city and harbour, while informal meeting and work spaces offer opportunities to enjoy the view. A clear delineation between front-of-house and back-of-house does not preclude a strong visual connection between the main office spaces and the views beyond. Staff amenities, including a parents’ room and a well-being room are located discreetly, and add up to a truly 21st-century office.

Martin Wiseman, Country Managing Partner of DLA Piper in New Zealand, says, “It’s fantastic to receive this recognition for our new premises. Over the past few months we’ve enjoyed settling into our new home in the hub of the city and discovering new ways of working. It’s also been a pleasure to welcome many of our valued clients into our new space. We also used the same fitout in our new Wellington premises in Deloitte House.”

