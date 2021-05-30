Business Scoop
Two Northbound Lanes On Auckland Harbour Bridge Closed

May 30, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises it has closed two northbound lanes on SH1 over the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The Curran St onramp is also closed. A police operation is underway and it could be some time before the incident is cleared and traffic …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises it has closed two northbound lanes on SH1 over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Curran St onramp is also closed.

A police operation is underway and it could be some time before the incident is cleared and traffic returns to normal.

Delays are expected and motorists are asked to postpone travel or use the alternative Western Ring Route (SH16).

All south bound lanes remain open.

Please take extra care, reduce your speed and follow directions of police, traffic management staff and signage.

