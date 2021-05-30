Flooding Update, Closed Highways In Canterbury Sunday Morning 30 May, 2021

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Flooding Canterbury highways update – 10.15 am, 30 May, 2021

The current persistent rainfall over Canterbury and parts of the South Island has closed two Canterbury state highways today:

SH73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury between Springfield/ Porter’s Pass and Castle Hill closed due to slips and surface flooding – updating 3 pm today. Please note, if rainfall continues, this route could remain closed overnight. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343640

SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine closed due to surface flooding. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/343665

People planning to travel through Kaikōura on SH1 should check the highway traffic map before heading off. More rain is forecast for later today.

People can check this traffic map for changes as the day progresses and the situation changes. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

There is surface water on SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo, through Burkes Pass, drivers are asked to take care.

“Please check your local councils’ Facebook pages for specific information and if you can avoid travelling along these flooded routes today please do so,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/

https://www.facebook.com/AshburtonDC/

https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchCityCouncil/

Environment Canterbury river flooding update page – river levels and predictions of where breakouts may occur/areas to avoid. Links/ numbers for text messaging the Canterbury rivers also on this page: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/home/flood-warning/

Canterbury highway updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11

New Zealand traffic update page: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

