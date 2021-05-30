Business Scoop
Network

Flooding Update, Closed Highways In Canterbury Sunday Morning 30 May, 2021

May 30, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Flooding Canterbury highways update 10.15 am, 30 May, 2021 The current persistent rainfall over Canterbury and parts of the South Island has closed two Canterbury state highways today: SH73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury between Springfield/ …

Flooding Canterbury highways update – 10.15 am, 30 May, 2021

The current persistent rainfall over Canterbury and parts of the South Island has closed two Canterbury state highways today:

People planning to travel through Kaikōura on SH1 should check the highway traffic map before heading off. More rain is forecast for later today.

People can check this traffic map for changes as the day progresses and the situation changes. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

  • There is surface water on SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo, through Burkes Pass, drivers are asked to take care.

“Please check your local councils’ Facebook pages for specific information and if you can avoid travelling along these flooded routes today please do so,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/

https://www.facebook.com/AshburtonDC/

https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchCityCouncil/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: