School Road Publishing Appoints Award-Winning Writer & Journalist Niki Bezzant As New Thrive Editor

School Road Publishing is pleased to announce acclaimed writer, journalist and speaker Niki Bezzant as Editor of wellness and sustainability magazine Thrive. Niki will assume her new role in August when she takes the helm from current Editor and simple living guru Wendyl Nissen, who is stepping away from Thrive to return to the world of writing books. While her predecessor leaves behind big shoes to fill, Niki is raring to go and ready to rise to the occasion.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Thrive team, and really looking forward to picking up where Wendyl has left off. Thrive has already built a strong and engaged community, and I’m keen to connect with them and learn how we can grow the brand and take it on the next stage of its journey,” says Niki.

“I think more and more people are seeking great journalism on health, sustainability and wellbeing in all its forms, and at a deeper level than they might have in the past. I look forward to sharing what we learn and helping women to thrive,” she adds.

Niki is a multi-award-winning writer, speaker and commentator and brings with her 20 years of experience working in the New Zealand media industry. She’s made her career from a passion for food, health and nutrition.. Niki was the founding editor of Healthy Food Guide, where she took the title from an independent start-up to New Zealand’s top-selling food magazine, a position it held for over a decade until it moved to a digital publication in late 2019. As editor (a role she held for 12 years) she was named the Supreme Editor of the Year in the NZ Magazine Awards 2010, and in 2019 she won awards for Best Feature Writing and Outstanding Contribution to Food and Health Communication at the NZ Food Media Awards.

Niki, who is currently Health Editor for School Road Publishing’s Woman magazine, is passionate about health, food and sustainable living. She has a keen interest in vintage and sustainable fashion and sews many of her own clothes. She’s an avid reader, eater, moviegoer and exerciser. She is also a board member for the NZ Nutrition Foundation, an Ambassador for the Garden to Table Foundation and a past President of Food Writers NZ.

“I’m delighted to welcome Niki to the School Road Publishing family. With her knowledge and passion for the health and wellness sector, plus her extensive experience in the world of publishing, she will be an ideal editor for Thrive. The possibilities for Niki to expand a Thrive community beyond the printed page and digital platforms, with events, awards, podcasts and brand extensions are wide open, and Stanley Street advertising agency, where we are based, has the expertise to help ensure we’re best in class,” says School Road Publishing – Group Publisher, Sido Kitchin.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Wendyl, Thrive‘s founding editor, for creating such a beautiful and meaningful magazine. Wendyl put her heart and soul into launching Thrive, and she leaves the magazine in a strong position, with retail sales and advertising enjoying significant growth. Beyond the wonderful job Wendyl has done curating Thrive, I wish to give thanks for the huge personal support she has given to me during the launch phase of School Road Publishing,” adds Sido.

Launched by School Road Publishing in November last year, Thrive is a nurturing and inspirational bi-monthly magazine, aimed at enriching the lives of readers who care passionately about their wellbeing, as well as the world around them.

Thrive now connects with and reaches even more Kiwi readers than ever with the announcement of School Road Publishing’s content partnership agreement with New Zealand’s biggest news site, Stuff, in December of last year. Stuff shares a selection of stories and video content taken from all four School Road Publishing magazines housed under Stuff’s Life & Style and Travel verticals.

