Offcut Launches Cap Collaboration With Adventure Outdoor Apparel And Equipment Retailer, Kathmandu.

Press Release – Offcut

Offcut the cap brand transforming fashion industry waste has announced it is teaming up with outdoor gear legends Kathmandu working together to bring collective impact. The limited edition 5panel cap will feature fabric from Kathmandus collection. …

Offcut the cap brand transforming fashion industry waste has announced it is teaming up with outdoor gear legends Kathmandu working together to bring collective impact.

The limited edition 5panel cap will feature fabric from Kathmandu’s collection. The unique fabric addresses ocean plastic pollution in marine and coastal environments.

As a Kathmandu brand fan and change enthusiast, Offcut is honored to be part of a project that is aimed at increasing transparency and consumer awareness around the reality of industry mistakes or imperfections which leads to textile waste.

Jeff Ward said “The partnership with Kathmandu made sense to show case respectively across both brands our continued vision to be a leader’s in the apparel market, to help connect our customers to their clothes, and simply to show that together we can actually create and have impact. “We never want to do something for the sake of it, so we’ve been searching for the right brand to collaborate with for a while ”.

One of the keys to ensuring Offcut’s success is to partner with like-minded businesses to use their scraps and create something unique.

The global fashion industry sends millions of tonnes of perfectly brand new fabric to landfill every year and we’re on a mission to stop it. We take the industry’s trash and proudly put it on our heads.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url