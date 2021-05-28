Melbourne Travellers Required To Get Tested

Press Release – Southern District Health Board

Due to the community outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria, anyone who has travelled to Melbourne between May 20-25 must get a COVID-19 test and remain isolated until they receive a negative result.

“All people need to do is call 0800 VIRUS 19 (0800 847 8719). This is a call centre operated by WellSouth who will advise on the closest available location for testing,” Dr Susan Jack, Southern DHB Medical Officer of Health, said.

“Testing is free, and people who have arrived from Melbourne in the last week must stay home (or at their accommodation) until they receive their test results.”

Dr Jack added that anyone with any respiratory symptoms should have a COVID-19 swab and stay at home until they have a negative result and are well.

Southern District Health Board is working closely with WellSouth and Southern Community Laboratories to ensure testing is available across our district over the weekend. Results could take up to 48 hours.

For any other questions or concerns, call HealthLine on 0800 611 116.

