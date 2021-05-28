Innovative Partnership To Support New Zealand Cancer Patients

Press Release – Slade Health

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 28, 2021 – Slade Health, part of the Icon Group network, today announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) to provide sterile compounding services to meet the growing needs of cancer patients in the region. This agreement will see Slade design, build and operate a world-class, GMP (Medsafe) licensed sterile compounding facility delivering chemotherapy, antibiotics, analgesics and nutritional infusions for public and private hospitals across New Zealand.

Slade Health is Australia’s largest sterile chemotherapy compounder with a strong 50-year history in the pharmaceutical industry.

The partnership marks a transition for ADHB from compounding chemotherapy and other sterile products in a pharmacy-based environment to a highly-regulated manufacturing environment. Slade’s expertise in manufacturing customised patient specific infusions will save time, reduce wastage and minimise the potential for medication errors. With cancer patients expected to double in New Zealand by 2040, this is an important evolution in treatment efficacy and one which will increase access to the best possible treatment for all New Zealanders.[i]

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the ADHB to provide New Zealand hospitals and patients with a world-class compounding service, which is governed within a strict regulatory framework. Our innovative approach will ensure the facility is designed with the latest technology to handle a broad range of formulations and clinical trials – especially in oncology where cancer treatments are becoming more personalised and complex,” said David Slade, CEO of Slade Health.

The Auckland District Health Board treats 40% of the country’s patients, with the Slade facility built to meet this demand alongside a growth in services to the wider New Zealand market.

“At Slade, the patient is at the centre of everything we do. I am proud to say we go above and beyond to ensure critical medicines are delivered on time despite raging floods, fire, and a pandemic here in Australia. It is this commitment which will underpin our service in New Zealand,” said David Slade.

This is Slade’s first international partnership outside of Australia. The facility will be located at Avondale in Auckland and is expected to be fully functional by mid 2022.

