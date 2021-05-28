Coming To Amazon Prime Video New Zealand This June 2021

Press Release – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

CLARKSON’S FARM

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FRIDAY, JUNE 11

SERIES: REALITY

Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting. He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming. The series follows an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer and his team, as they contend with the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic. Helped only by his gang of agricultural associates, Clarkson quickly discovers that a modern farmer must be a conservationist, scientist, shepherd, shopkeeper, midwife, engineer, accountant and tractor driver, often at the same time. Despite the calamities that ensue, this is most definitely not “The Grand Tour goes farming.” Here on the farm the failures have real emotional consequences and Jeremy, completely out of his comfort zone, must lean on others as he strives to grow crops, rear sheep and pull off environmental projects that are close to his heart. And yes, you read that last bit correctly. This is Jeremy Clarkson as you’ve never seen him before.

CLARKSON’S FARM will be available to stream here and watch the official trailer here

BOSCH

SEASON 7 AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FRIDAY, JUNE 25

SERIES: CRIME/DRAMA

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

Bosch stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, Lance Reddick.

BOSCH will be available to stream here and watch the official trailer here. Bosch is Amazon Prime Video’s longest running series

NORMAL PEOPLE

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FRIDAY, JUNE 15

SERIES: DRAMA/ROMANCE

At school, Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) pretend not to know each other. But when Connell collects his mother from her job at Marianne’s house, a strange, indelible connection grows, one they’re determined to conceal. Later, they’re both studying at Trinity College, where Marianne is popular and Connell shyer, more uncertain. During their time, they circle one another, straying toward other people but always magnetically drawn back together. The intimate yet sweeping story of two Irish teens, embarking on an on-again/off-again romance spanning several years that changes as they explore different versions of themselves.

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Desmond Eastwood

NORMAL PEOPLE will be available to stream here and watch the official trailer here

HEAD ABOVE WATER

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FRIDAY, JUNE 4

SERIES: SPORTS

This Australian Original four-part docuseries – featuring swimming legend Ian Thorpe AM, Olympic medalists Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, and former junior champion Cody Simpson – explores how these incredible athletes deal with the pressure in and out of the pool. The series is an inner look into what drives their determination to succeed through personal sacrifice and grueling training sessions as they vie for a place on the Australian Swimming Team, ahead of the upcoming Games in July. Ian Thorpe shares his before, during and after journey as an Olympian; Bronte Campbell and Kyle Chalmers hone their skills in a bid to once more represent their country; and Cody Simpson puts his successful music career on hold to return to his first love – competitive swimming. Head Above Water gives an intimate and exclusive insight into the world of elite athletes

HEAD ABOVE WATER will be available to stream here and watch the trailer here

2021 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE FROM SATURDAY JUNE 12-17

LIVE SPORTS

The 2021 Australian Swimming Trials will see Aussie’s elite swimmers going head-to-head as they compete for their chance to represent Australia at this year’s Olympic Games. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively stream every millisecond live across 240 countries and territories, at no additional cost. Noted sports broadcaster and journalist Matt White will serve as host across the six days of live swimming events joined by a multitude of experts including Olympians and medallists. The Prime Video live broadcasting coverage of the swimming trials will include a 30 minute preview show and a nightly wrap-up show, all included with no extra cost. The live stream will run on Amazon Prime Video from Saturday June 12 through to Thursday June 17, 2021, with heats each day from 12.30pm NZT and the finals exclusive to Amazon Prime Video each evening from 9.00pm NZT.

2021 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS will be available to stream here

OUR FRIEND

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FRIDAY, JUNE 15

GENRE: DRAMA

Our Friend tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family – journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters – and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

Our Friend stars Jason Segal, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw, Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson

OUR FRIEND will be available to stream here and watch the trailer here

JUNE 2021 FULL TITLES (IN DATE ORDER) NZ

