2021 Hi-Tech Awards Winners Announced

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was the big winner at the 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards tonight, claiming the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category. The Gala Dinner announcing all the winners was attended by a record crowd of 1300 including the Prime Minister …



Record number attend gala dinner

Highlights:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare named Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Halter and Moxion win two awards

Wayne Norrie recognised with Flying Kiwi Award

Record attendance of 1300

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was the big winner at the 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards tonight, claiming the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category. The Gala Dinner announcing all the winners was attended by a record crowd of 1300 including the Prime Minister and the Mayor of Auckland.

In selecting Fisher & Paykel Healthcare as the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year the international judges said, “Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are a global leader in respiratory care. When Covid hit, their 5000 employees rose to the occasion and rapidly re-engineered their business to deliver vital products the world desperately needed – addressing, for example, the global shortage of ventilators. All while continuing to innovate and expand their healthcare product offerings, and expand its global reach”.

Other big winners tonight were Halter and Moxion both taking out two Awards each. Halter won the Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product and the NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution categories. Meanwhile Moxion picked up the Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution and Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year Awards.

The Hi-Tech Awards judges said the calibre of this year’s entrants was at an all-time high, making the job of selecting winners exceedingly challenging for the more than 70 local and international judges. The judges assessed a record number of entries across 14 award categories. Commenting on the 2021 Awards, New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs said it was great to hit so many highs this year despite the impact of Covid-19 in 2020. “Clearly the Covid-19 situation has thrown us a few curve balls in regards to the Awards programme over the last year and it’s fantastic that we can all get out this evening and celebrate the successes of our great tech companies, and the contribution they are making not only to New Zealand’s economy but also how they are leading us out of the pandemic with such innovative solutions.”

In addition to announcing the category winners tonight, Wayne Norrie was recognised with the prestigious Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award and inducted into the NZ Hi-Tech Hall of Fame. “Wayne is such a deserving recipient of this recognition. He has contributed so much to the New Zealand tech sector over the years and indeed the success of the Hi-Tech Awards. He is without doubt one of the great ambassadors and advocates for our industry” said Downs.

The 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners are:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Winner: Maria English

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Winner: Student Volunteer Army & Custom D

IBM Most Inspiring Individual

Winner: Craig Hudson

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Winner: Moxion

Highly Commended: Alimetry

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Maori Company of the Year

Winner: MB Century

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Winner: Rocos

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Winner: Halter

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Winner: Chnnl

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Winner: Halter

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: NZTech

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Moxion

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: Whip Around

Highly Commended: Lawvu

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: Nanolayr (previously known as Revolution Fibres)

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award

Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award

Recipient: Wayne Norrie

About The NZ Hi-Tech Awards

The New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards celebrate the success of our producers of goods and services from the software, electronics, telecommunications, mobile, agritech, creative and other high-tech industries. The Awards are run by the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at promoting and supporting the wider industry. The board is comprised of trustees: David Downs (Chair), Audrey Cheng (Deputy Chair), Rob Ellis, Julia Arnott-Neenee, Neil Hamilton, Marian Johnson, Mike O’Donnell, Mandy Simpson, Sir Ian Taylor, and Andrew West. For more information go http://www.hitech.org.nz/

