Water Sciences Prize A “Special Honour”

Press Release – Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has recognised the University of Waikatos top water sciences student. The water sciences prize, established in 1990 by Sir Ross Jansen with the University of Waikato Earth Sciences Department, was presented to Bachelor …

Waikato Regional Council has recognised the University of Waikato’s top water sciences student.

The water sciences prize, established in 1990 by Sir Ross Jansen with the University of Waikato Earth Sciences Department, was presented to Bachelor of Science student Nina van der Zanden.



Nina van der Zanden (left) with Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington and Environmental Performance Committee Chair Kathy White following Thursday’s water sciences prize presentation.

Ms van der Zanden, who hails from Hamilton but now lives in Tauranga, said it was a “special honour to be recognised by a regional council that I know is so committed to positive environmental outcomes”.

She was excited to receive an award related to her studies last semester, and said it was made more rewarding given the challenges of studying last year during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 36-year-old is majoring in environmental science and has so far focused on hydrological systems, freshwater ecology and GIS, with an aim to undertake a Masters next.

“I am interested in negative emissions technologies, particularly of biological carbon capture and storage and would like to undertake research in this field in the future.

“I really value the learning and experience I have had and gaining an understanding of the hydrological processes and systems in a New Zealand context with the University of Waikato,” she said.

Ms van der Zanden described Associate Professor Earl Bardsley’s knowledge and guidance in hydrology as a highlight, and in particular taking taught theories and applying them to a proposed dam project combining the knowledge of catchments, ecology and hydrology.

“Water is such a complex and important aspect of earth systems that all of life depends on. I would like to use and grow my knowledge of hydrology to apply it in the negative emissions sphere. My ultimate aim is ensuring that bioenergy with carbon capture and storage do not negatively impact ecosystems, and the ecosystem services humanity relies on, in the pursuit of remediating our climate warming potential emissions legacy.”

Ms van der Zanden has a background in contemporary art (visual arts) but was “driven to make a positive impact with my time by focusing on environmental issues and how to solve them”. She returned to university in 2019 to re-train.

The water sciences prize for book vouchers worth $500 is awarded annually to the top student enrolled in water science papers within the School of Science, in Level III courses.

In presenting the award, Environmental Performance Committee Chair Kathy White said: “As councillors we look at water science a lot and we are concerned about water quality. It’s a pleasure to present this award to a student who’s clearly committed to undertaking work in the future that will help our understanding and look for ways to improve water quality.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url